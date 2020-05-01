DONNA K. SILVERMAN
April 29, 2020, of Phila., PA. Wife of Gary Silverman. Mother of Daniel (Taryn) Silverman and Leanne (James) Levine. Grandmother of Avery, Parker and Abe. Sister of Carol (Alan) Silberstein. Donna earned her law degree from Rutgers University and practiced as an attorney in Southern NJ. She was a past chair of the Arts Books and Culture Festival at the Katz JCC and served on the Board of the Jewish Federation of Southern NJ. Due to the pandemic funeral services are private. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Billy and Jake Loew Pantry Partners Fund, www.jfcssnj.org or Philabundance,
www.philabundance.org PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna was a dear friend who held a vibrant passion for life. Her values, which she imparted to all whom she touched, were supreme. Most importantly, she was a woman who commanded ones deepest respect. RIP
Jay Cohen
Friend
