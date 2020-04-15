|
FORDE
DONNA L. (nee Breton)
Of Havertown, PA, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Declan John Forde and the loving mother of John (Joe) DiCicco, Tara (Charles) Saginiario, Declan Sean (Donna) Forde, and Stephen (Sally) Forde. She is the devoted grandmother of Ashley, Amber, Declan Eric, Lindsay, Ryder, Taylor, Maddie, Luke, Sierra, Alexa, Justin, Mia, and the late Rocky; great-grandmother of Braedon, Chase, Brooklyn, Declan Ryder, and Wyatt. She is the sister of Linda, Laura, Stasha, Michael, and Stephen.
Donna was born in Boston on February 21, 1943 to Gerald and Edith (nee Leone) Breton. Donna is a graduate of Boston Children's Hospital Nurse's School and she was employed by them upon graduation. It was in that hospital's cafeteria where she met her husband, Declan. In 1977 they moved to Havertown and she started to work at Lankenau Hospital in the Pediatric Unit.
The Service will be private. A Memorial Service will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. Forde's name to PhilAbundance, 3616 Galloway St., Phila., PA 19148 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020