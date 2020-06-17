DONNA M. (Hess) CONLIN
CONLIN
DONNA M. (nee Hess)


On June 15, 2020. Of Oreland. Beloved wife of James D. Loving mother of Jim (Erica), Kelly Harrar (Norman) and Gregory. Grandmother of Joseph, James, Natalie, Norman and Hannah. Sister of Margaret Healy, Joseph Hess, James Hess and Gerard Hess. Due to current restrictions, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation Philadelphia Chapter.

John F. Murray FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
