Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME
2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.)
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME
2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.)
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
DONNA MARIE (Bumpus) MANGINI

DONNA MARIE (Bumpus) MANGINI Notice
MANGINI
DONNA MARIE (nee Bumpus)
January 10, 2020. Suddenly, age 61. Beloved wife of the late John Bernard Mangini; devoted mother of John, Steven (Donna), Marc, and Lorraine Mangini; loving grandmother of Steven, Justin, Deana, Lily, and Giovanni. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Service Thursday eve. only 7 - 9 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral services at
8 P.M. Int Private.

www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020
