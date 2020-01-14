|
|
MANGINI
DONNA MARIE (nee Bumpus)
January 10, 2020. Suddenly, age 61. Beloved wife of the late John Bernard Mangini; devoted mother of John, Steven (Donna), Marc, and Lorraine Mangini; loving grandmother of Steven, Justin, Deana, Lily, and Giovanni. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Service Thursday eve. only 7 - 9 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral services at
8 P.M. Int Private.
Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020