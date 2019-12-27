Home

On Dec. 25, 2019, age 55 yrs. of Oreland. Beloved daughter of Nicholas A. and the late Josephine M. (nee Saraceno). Donna worked at Altec Workshop for 30 years. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitz-watertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Int. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing at the Church from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019
