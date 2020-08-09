1/1
DONOVAN CHRISTIAN EVANS
{ "" }
EVANS
DONOVAN CHRISTIAN


On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Donovan Christian Evans, our unconditionally loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 28.  
 
Donovan, affectionately known as "D", experienced many challenges in life, but always demonstrated a happy heart and optimistic mind.  He taught all who met him that expectations and perspectives are flawed. D's message was that love, truth and acceptance are simple and you can find them everywhere, if you make a choice to look for them. D's laughter was contagious, his bright sense of humor incredible and his capacity to love immeasurable. D was a huge fan of Disney, dance parties, his dogs and any time spent with family and friends.  He was surrounded by complete and total love as he peacefully drifted away on a magic carpet ride to a whole new world. 

Surviving Donovan are his Dad, Stan and his Step-mother, Mama KT.  Also by his mother,
McCall and his brother, Connor. 
In lieu of flowers please donate to Canine Companions For Independence in Memory of Donovan Evans, www.cci.org

HAKUNA MATATA!

www.loganfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
