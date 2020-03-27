Home

Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
DORIS MORRIS
More Obituaries for DORIS MORRIS
DORIS A. (Fithian) MORRIS

DORIS A. (Fithian) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS
DORIS A. (nee Fithian)


March 25, 2020 after a courage-ous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted mother of Dianne McCool (Robert). Loving Mom-Mom of Stephanie Houseman (Tom), and Kimberly McCool. Mom-Mom Peaches of Lucas and Gavin Houseman. Dear sister of the late Robert (Margaret), and Charles. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Doris was a member of the Lutheran Settlement House and the 5 and 1 Senior Group. Doris' Service and Interment will be private, due to the current health concerns. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to Palmer Cemetery, P.O. Box 3663, Phila., PA 19125 or Holy Name Church, 701 E. Gaul St. Phila., PA 19125. A Celebration of Doris' life will be held at a later date.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-634-6858

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020
