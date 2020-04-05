|
|
LODER
DORIS ANN (nee McCain)
Passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 89. A 52 year resident of West Mt. Airy and 30-year Philadelphia Public Schools strings teacher, Dory moved East from Oregon after graduating from Willamette University with then-husband (1952-79) Reverend Theodore Loder, 38-year Senior Pastor at First United Methodist Church of Germantown.
Dory was an accomplished violinist and violist. She began playing violin with the Portland Youth Philharmonic and the Oregon City High School Orchestra. She won a full music scholarship to Willamette Uni-versity where she played 1st Chair and was regularly invited to play with the University's esteemed faculty quartet. Dory continued to play professionally until age 80, when she retired after leading the viola section of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra for 30 years -- after raising her four children, (and for the first 15 years of which she was teaching string musicians, at five to ten schools weekly, in a dedicated 30 year career in the under-resourced Philadelphia public schools).
Mid-career, Dory elected to expand her talent and study viola with Leonard Mogill of the Philadelphia Orchestra saying "now I play both, but not at the same time." Her love of music, her versatility, her dedication, and her abundant zest for life resulted in a lifetime of extra-ordinary range and fullness. Concurrent with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Dory played for various stints with the Trenton, Princeton, Kennett Square, Reading Symphony orchestras; regularly played shows with Sammy Davis, Dionne Warwick, Tony Bennett, Diana Ross and others in Atlantic City venues; and in countless Church services and concerts (like the Messiah "annually" at Germantown Friends School), weddings, shows, graduations, mitzvahs and celebrations.
Orchestra tours included good-will trips abroad to places like the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Budapest, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, and Greece. She attended the Clinton Inaugural Ball (both times), playing with the Lester Lanin Orchestra. She played with the Philly Pops at The Philadelphia Academy of Music and stood elbow to elbow with Luciano Pavarotti while playing the accordion before a full house.
A lover of the outdoors, Dory enjoyed tending to the gardens at her home and spent several years as a docent at Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill. Dory's joie de vivre, her playful-ness, optimism and generosity of spirit made her a cherished friend, inspiring teacher, and beloved mother and grandmother. Reflecting back on her life with her children, Dory would marvel and express profound gratitude for a wonderful life. Her favorite movie - - the Arthur Rubinstein documentary "Love of Life."
Dory is survived by her children, Mark, David, Karen (Stephen) and Tom (Amina); 8 grandchildren, Lyle, Amanda, Marek, Kyle, Jacob, Julya, Aaron and Danny; and older sister, Mary Helen Rossborough.
A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Germantown, PA at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Musicopia, a non-profit providing opportunities for public school children to experience, learn, perform and appreciate classical music, at Musicopia.net
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020