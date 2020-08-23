BERENHOLZDoris (nee Gartman)
Beloved wife of Sal Berenholz for nearly 70 years, mother of Rochelle (Steven), Deborah Robin (Mark), and Ellen, and loving grandmother of six and great-grandmother of two beautiful children, passed away at home early in the morning of August 21, 2020. She was deeply loved by her family and friends. She was a woman of great creativity, intelligence, and compassion. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Doris went to Philadelphia High School for Girls and studied at the Philadelphia Museum School, now University of the Arts. A gifted artist and draftsperson, her love of and talent for art were only matched by her accomplished culinary skills. An exceptional homemaker who loved to entertain, she worked alongside her husband in their manufacturing business for 50 years. She was extraordinarily generous and will be dearly missed. There will be a graveside funeral for close family. Contributions in her honor may be made to PagusAfrica.org
, and organization that Doris was passionate about.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com