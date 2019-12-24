Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
DORIS (Feurer) BROOCKER

DORIS (Feurer) BROOCKER Notice
BROOCKER
DORIS (nee Feurer)
Dec. 21, 2019; of Audubon, PA; Beloved wife of the late Bernhard; loving mother of Warren Broocker (Lois), Geoffrey Broocker (Debbie) and Robin Lynn Citriniti (Lou); also survived by 4 cherished grand-children and 7 adored great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Friday, 11:00 A.M., at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. Following burial, everyone is invited back to the Providence Room in the Bradford Bldg. at Shannondell. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019
