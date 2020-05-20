POHL
DORIS C. (nee Adelman)
On May 16, 2020, of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Pohl. Loving mother of Neil I. Pohl (Judy Z. Anderson) and Henry "Hank" (Jan) Pohl; dear sister of Toby Hayman (late Sanford Hayman) and the late David Adelman (Patricia Martinez) and devoted grandmother of Evan, Shana, Jason and Tyler. Funeral Services and Interment at Montefiore Cemetery are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Abramson Center for Jewish Life, "Beds for Balabustas" (established in Doris's honor), 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA, 19454 or to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.www.levinefuneral.com
DORIS C. (nee Adelman)
On May 16, 2020, of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Pohl. Loving mother of Neil I. Pohl (Judy Z. Anderson) and Henry "Hank" (Jan) Pohl; dear sister of Toby Hayman (late Sanford Hayman) and the late David Adelman (Patricia Martinez) and devoted grandmother of Evan, Shana, Jason and Tyler. Funeral Services and Interment at Montefiore Cemetery are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Abramson Center for Jewish Life, "Beds for Balabustas" (established in Doris's honor), 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA, 19454 or to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.www.levinefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.