On October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Chatzkel. Devoted mother of Dr. Sherrie Chatzkel and the late Larry Chatzkel. Loving grandmother of Jonathan and Sara. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Tuesday 11 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sect M-1), Trevose, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.