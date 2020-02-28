Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS EDNA (Craig) SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS EDNA (Craig) SMITH Notice
SMITH
DORIS EDNA (nee Craig)


95, Feb. 25, 2020. Doris is survived by her husband, George Smith; children Craig, and Mark (the late Mary); grandchildren Matthew, Sr., Alexis, Philip, and Luke; and great-grandchildren Chloe, Lily, Ruby, Matthew, Jr., Nathen, Emma, and Jared, Jr.; preceded in death by her grandson Jared, Sr. Doris' Life Celebration is on Monday, March 2, from 2-3 P.M., Funeral Service at 3 P.M. at DECKER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa 18974. Interment private.

www.deckerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -