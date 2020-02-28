|
|
SMITH
DORIS EDNA (nee Craig)
95, Feb. 25, 2020. Doris is survived by her husband, George Smith; children Craig, and Mark (the late Mary); grandchildren Matthew, Sr., Alexis, Philip, and Luke; and great-grandchildren Chloe, Lily, Ruby, Matthew, Jr., Nathen, Emma, and Jared, Jr.; preceded in death by her grandson Jared, Sr. Doris' Life Celebration is on Monday, March 2, from 2-3 P.M., Funeral Service at 3 P.M. at DECKER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa 18974. Interment private.
www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020