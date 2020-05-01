JONES

DORIS ELEANOR

Departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020, age 92. She transitioned at the Penn Presby-terian Hospital due to Covid - 19. Doris was the first child born to Theodore and Ruth Maomi Lawrence Bell. She was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 1927. Doris was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from North East High School in 1945.

Doris accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age. She met and married the love of her life William Shepard on June 1, 1950. They were blessed with one son William Shepard Jones Jr.

She worked for the Philadelphia Police Department for 38 years and retired in 1990. She was a woman delegate under Earl Stout, president of the District Council 33 for many years. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and catching up with her former co-workers. She loved playing the daily numbers, shopping, dining out and her cocktails. Her fondest memories are ones with her son and her grandchildren.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband and her brother Frank James Bell. She leaves to mourn and cherish her memories: her devoted son, William (Linda); 4 grandchildren William Christopher (Nafeesa), Sherry, Melvyn (Shiniqua), and Kristopher (Nicole); 13 great grandchildren: Robert, Aaliyah, Isaiah B., Hope, Faith, Billie, Elijah, Isaiah C, Christian, Chase, Zahir, Cameron and Kataliya; 3 great great grand-children: Casey, Cali and Isabella; four nieces Sheila, Ruth, Lisa and Beverly; two great nieces Olivia and Lonla; one special cousin James "Butchie" Lawrence as well as a host of relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later time. She was interred privately.YARBOROUGH & ROCKE F.H.



