Sept. 7, 2020, age 83, of Upper Roxborough, wife of the late Edward F. Coyne, mother of Deborah F. (Martin) Glang, Susan G. Coyne, Edward D. (Suzanne La Pointe) Coyne, grandmother of Peter, Shawn, Erick Stotz and Andrea Glang and the late Christopher Gundaker; great grandmother of 5 and sister of the late Peggy Knopf. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Thurs. 11 A.M., followed by Funeral Service 12 noon at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave., Phila. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations may be made to Spay and Save, Inc., P.O. Box 122, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444



