DORIS HANSTEIN
1935 - 2020
HANSTEIN
DORIS
84, of Cinnamison, NJ passed May 27, 2020. Born in Phila. on July 6, 1935 to the late Charles and Dorothy (Sauder) Leckey. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Hanstein. Loving mother of Patricia Wright (Chuck) and Raymond. Cherished Mom-Mom to Allison and Matthew Wright, Raymond Jr. and Amanda Flannery. Sister of Charles and Margret Leckey. Aunt of Christopher and Robert Leckey and their children. Burial is private, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. KirkandNiceSuburban.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
