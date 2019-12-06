|
KELLMER
DORIS (nee Romain)
Age 99, December 2, 2019 of Atlantic City, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Devoted mother of Diane Kellmer (Gilbert) Young, Jim (Kathy) Kellmer and the late Jane Kellmer Sopher. Mother-in-Law of Gilbert Sopher. Also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and three step great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be private. Shiva will be observed at the Young residence Sunday December 8th, 3:00-7:00 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jane Kellmer Fund at Fox Chase Cancer Center or Hadassah.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 6, 2019