More Obituaries for DORIS PESCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS M. (Meyfohrt) PESCI

DORIS M. (Meyfohrt) PESCI Notice
PESCI
DORIS M. (nee Meyfohrt)


January 18, 2020 at Pennswood Village, Newtown, PA. Daughter of the late William Meyfohrt and Emma Wendt of Queens, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Pesci, Jr., loving mother of Rev. Thomas A. Pesci S.J., Susan M. DiRenzo and her husband Robert, James M. Pesci and his wife Dragica, David J. Pesci, Stephen T. Pesci. Sister of the late Arline Leverich and Florence Budraitis. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Matthew, Jessica, Adam and Rebecca. Loving mother for seven decades, longtime member of Questers. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:45 A.M. until her Funeral Mass, 11:30 A.M. at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 South Sycamore Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 20, 2020
