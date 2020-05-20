DORIS MAE WATSON MILLER
MILLER
DORIS MAE WATSON
Born on June 26, 1933 to Lillian and Waverly Watson. She was loving, beautiful, and so much fun. She went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020 and will be forever loved by her husband James Melvin Miller, daughters Dawnn and Sherri, and their families (Jay, Ryan, and Isabel DeWalt; Joe and Christian Maher; Chelsea, Mark and Zoey DeFeo. Greetings and memories can be shared at
https://app.vidhug.com/celebrating-doris-mae-miller/r1Ur_ obiU/record

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
