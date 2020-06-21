DORIS (McClain) McAFEE
McAFEE
DORIS (nee McClain)
Age 79, on June 19, 2020. Wife of the late William "Jay" McAfee. Dear mother of William (Joann) McAfee and Donna (Bill) Isaacs. Grand-mother of Billy, Nicole, Stephan, and Billy; also nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9 A.M. RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 21st St. and Snyder Ave. Services 10 A.M. Int. Fernwood Cem. The family requests donations to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
