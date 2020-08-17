GINDIN





87, of Tequesta, FL, passed away August 15, 2020.She was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA on June 26, 1933. She attended Olney High School. She married Harold Pomerantz in 1950, and then Gilbert Gindin in 1972. Doris had a long dedicated career at Naval Aviation Supply Depot. She enjoyed movies, theater and loved seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.She is survived by her son, Michael Pomerantz, and daughter-in-law April Flynn; grandchildren, Rachel Richards, Tara Pickar and Gabriella Hernandez; great grandchildren, Brianna Richards, Evan Richards and Brody Richards; and her sister, Shirley Moshinsky Stanton, and sister-in-law Kathleen Moshinsky. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, Florida, 34734.

Share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com

