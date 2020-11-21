on November 19, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Richard J. Mates and Elizabeth T. Mates (Wolslager), sisters, Rosemary Chandler, Catherine Mastradone, Elizabeth Scarangela and her brothers, Andrew and Richard Mates. Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on November 24, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home c/o IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arr. by: DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com