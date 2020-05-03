BERGER
DORIS S. (nee Swern)
Age 94, Succumbed to Covid-19 on April 29th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Samuel A. Berger and son, Steven A. Berger (Laurie Loevner). Mother of Barbara B. Aronson (Theodore R.), Max M. Berger (Elyse G.), Robert L. Berger (MaryAnn S.). Grandmother of 13 and Great-grandmother of 6.
Her strong nurturing qualities were felt by many and her friendships were extensive.
She held strong to traditions which she imparted on her children and which sustained the many celebratory occasions bringing family together. She made the best chicken soup, Matzah Balls and Kreplach in the world! www.levinefuneral.com
DORIS S. (nee Swern)
Age 94, Succumbed to Covid-19 on April 29th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Samuel A. Berger and son, Steven A. Berger (Laurie Loevner). Mother of Barbara B. Aronson (Theodore R.), Max M. Berger (Elyse G.), Robert L. Berger (MaryAnn S.). Grandmother of 13 and Great-grandmother of 6.
Her strong nurturing qualities were felt by many and her friendships were extensive.
She held strong to traditions which she imparted on her children and which sustained the many celebratory occasions bringing family together. She made the best chicken soup, Matzah Balls and Kreplach in the world! www.levinefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.