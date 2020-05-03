DORIS S. (Swern) BERGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DORIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERGER
DORIS S. (nee Swern)
Age 94, Succumbed to Covid-19 on April 29th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Samuel A. Berger and son, Steven A. Berger (Laurie Loevner). Mother of Barbara B. Aronson (Theodore R.), Max M. Berger (Elyse G.), Robert L. Berger (MaryAnn S.). Grandmother of 13 and Great-grandmother of 6.
Her strong nurturing qualities were felt by many and her friendships were extensive.
She held strong to traditions which she imparted on her children and which sustained the many celebratory occasions bringing family together. She made the best chicken soup, Matzah Balls and Kreplach in the world! www.levinefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved