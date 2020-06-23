STOTTER
DORIS (nee Brier)
June 21, 2020 of Haverford, PA. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Stotter; loving mother of Sally (late Albert Pelz) Stotter, David (Loretta) Stotter, and James (Christine) Stotter; adoring grandmother of Chelsea Stotter and Sydney Stotter; devoted sister of Jack (late Irene) Brier and the late Lucille (late Morton) Kolson. Services for Doris are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Philabundance (philabund-ance.org) or any local food bank.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.