DORIS SUE (Conrad) O'NEILL


1929 - 2020
DORIS SUE (nee Conrad)


Age 90, of Warminster and formerly of Huntingdon Valley, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late J. William O'Neill for over 50 years. She is survived by her loving children, Kevin William O'Neill (Charlene), Todd Wilson O'Neill and Susan Nell Michell (Robert) and her grandson, Loghan William Michell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Edward Conrad. A private memorial service and interment will be held at Gloria Dei Church Bell Tower at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Doris to the charitable organization of your choice.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
