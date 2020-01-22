Home

DORIS U. (Unruh) MONTGOMERY

Age 101, on Jan. 19, 2020, of White Horse Village, formerly of Gradyville. Beloved wife of the late Samuel A. Jr., devoted mother of Samuel A. III (Josie), Donald C. (Carol), and Linda M. Hosier (Don); also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son Steven G. (Dana). Memorial Service Sat., Feb. 1st, 1 P.M. in White Horse Village, 535 Gradyville Rd., Newtown Square, PA 19073, a reception and visitation with the family immediately following. Donations to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063 or American Red Cross, 2300 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19103. Int. private.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
