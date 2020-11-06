1/1
Dorothea F. Arnold
Of Phila., passed away Nov. 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving daughter of the late William G. and Kathryn (nee Brady) Arnold. Lifetime resident of Philadelphia and devoted member of the Catholic church. She is survived by many family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Monday, Nov. 9th at St. Patrick's Church, 242 S. 20th Street, Phila, PA 19103 where friends may call 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the church. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Abington, PA. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to St. Patrick's Church. www.loganfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
