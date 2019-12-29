|
McELHATTAN
DOROTHY A. (nee Bianco)
Age 79, passed away on December 26, 2019. Wife of the late Richard L. McElhattan, loving mother of Richard McElhattan (Donna), and Tracy Lineman (Chris); cherished Nana of Christopher, Ryan, Kyle, and Eric. Dottie was preceded in death by her sister Madeline Matza. Relatives and friends are invited to Dottie's Life Celebration at DECKER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA on December 30, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. followed by her service at 11 A.M. Interment St. Dominic's Cem., Phila., PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dottie's name to the Ann's Choice benevolent fund.
www.deckerfuenralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019