Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY McELHATTAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY A. (Bianco) McELHATTAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY A. (Bianco) McELHATTAN Notice
McELHATTAN
DOROTHY A. (nee Bianco)


Age 79, passed away on December 26, 2019. Wife of the late Richard L. McElhattan, loving mother of Richard McElhattan (Donna), and Tracy Lineman (Chris); cherished Nana of Christopher, Ryan, Kyle, and Eric. Dottie was preceded in death by her sister Madeline Matza. Relatives and friends are invited to Dottie's Life Celebration at DECKER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA on December 30, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. followed by her service at 11 A.M. Interment St. Dominic's Cem., Phila., PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dottie's name to the Ann's Choice benevolent fund.

www.deckerfuenralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -