Dorothy A. Popielarski
79, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Predeceased by her brothers, John M. Davis, Richard B. Davis, Carl P. Rothermel, and her first husband John J. Miller. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband Robert C. Popielarski; her children John Popielarski (Deidre), Brenda Booker (Keith), Kyle Popielarski (Linda), Robin Callahan (Chris), and Gail Sharpe (Greg); 12 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to gather for a viewing on December 3, 2020, from 10-11 A.M. at KIRK AND NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. A graveside service will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of their choosing, ASPCA (www.aspca.org), The American Heart Association (www2.heart.org), or The American Cancer Society (www.donate3.cancer.org). www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
