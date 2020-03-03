|
KOONS
DOROTHY E. (nee Stahl)
On March 1, 2020, of Fort Washington Estates, formerly of Oreland. Wife of the late Sherman J. Mother of Dennis (Marcia), Robert (Donna), and Elizabeth Carr (John). Grandmother of Robert, Andrew, Michael, and Daniel. Great grandmother of 5. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10:30AM at Holy Martyrs Church 120 Allison Rd Oreland, PA 19075. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 9:30-10:30AM at the church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA 19 E. Ridge Pike Conshohocken, PA 19428.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020