DOROTHY E. (Forbes) SUPPLEE
SUPPLEE
DOROTHY E. (nee Forbes)
Beloved wife of the late Warren L. Supplee. Loving mother to David (Judith) Supplee, and Donna (John) Braun. She will also be missed by her 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dorothy's family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. Services Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Dorothy's name may be made to the American Legion Post 10, 493 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034.www.craftfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 1, 2020.
