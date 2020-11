Or Copy this URL to Share

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Leaves cherished memories to two children, Raymond Foust III and Robin Foust, and many other loving relatives and friends. A Funeral Mass in her honor was held Thurs. Nov. 5th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond's of Penafort, 1350 Vernon Rd. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Arrs. BRUCE R. HAWKINS FH



