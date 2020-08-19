CASSIDY





August 17, 2020 of Hatboro, PA, formerly of Warminster. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Sr. Loving mother of Michael (Ann) and Joseph Jr. (Maureen) Cassidy. Sister of Stephen, Marian and Patricia Hansbury. Also surviving are her 5 grandchildren Sara, Kathryn, Matthew, Alexandra and Daniel.Relatives and friends will be received Friday, August 21, 2020 after 9:30 A.M. until time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. in Nativity Of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Road, Warminster. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nativity Of Our Lord School, Sponsor A Student Program, 625 W. Street Road, Warminster, Pa. 18974 in Mrs. Cassidy's memory. Arrs.

DECKER/GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, Warminster

