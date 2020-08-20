1/1
DOROTHY H. (Januskewicz) KULAK
1920 - 2020
KULAK
DOROTHY H. (nee Januskewicz)


August 17, 2020, age 99 years. Loving wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Frank (Julie) and Patricia Kaczmarski (Richard). Beloved grandmother of Daniel, Monica, Brett and Laure. Dear great-grandmother of Evan, Connor, Eva and Tyler. In addition to Dorothy's role as wife and mother she was a waitress of 28 years at the 4Chefs as well as extremely active in St. Timothy's Senior Citizens and an avid bowler. She was also exceptional at baking and crocheting talents that her many family and friends benefited from. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday August 22, 9:30 A.M. from the EDWARD J, PETNER FUNERAL HOME (family owned and operated) 6421 Frankkford Ave. (at Levick) followed by her Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. St. Timothy Church. Int. Magnolia Cemetery.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 20, 2020.
