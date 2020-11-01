1/1
Dorothy HORNER
Passed away October 27, 2020, after a short illness. She resided in Williamstown and was formerly of Philadelphia. Age 79. She is the beloved life partner of Barbara R. Ernst "Bonnie" and the dear aunt of Karen Horner. She is survived by many loving friends who became like family over the years. Dottie was a graduate of Bartram High School and an original American Bandstand dancer. She was employed in Advertising and Sales, originally for the Philadelphia Bulletin and then for the Philadelphia Inquirer, retiring from there in 2002. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dottie's memory to Angelic Health 8025 Black Horse Pike Suite 501 West Atlantic City NJ 08232. Services arranged by Bradley Funeral Home, Marlton NJ. www.bradleyfhmarlton.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
