HUDSON
DOROTHY (nee Epstein-Esposito)
Passed on January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ted, Sr. Loving mother of Ted (Sue) Jr. Dearest Grandmom of Michael (Tracy) and Matthew and "GG" of Logan and Emily. Sister of the late Lee (Gus) Rogers, Harold Epstein, Hilda (Bill) Stone, Al (Cass) Esposito, Lillian Epstein, and Evelyn (John) Weckesser. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Mary Dragon, Agnes Weikel, Catherine Esposito and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. at THE MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Streets). Funeral Home Religious Service 10:30 A.M. Burial Fernwood Cemetery. Dot's family would like to personally thank the ICU and the 5th Floor (Cath Cart) at Pennsylvania Hospital for the care they provided her with. Donations in her memory can be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020