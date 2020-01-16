Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY HUDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY (Epstein-Esposito) HUDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY (Epstein-Esposito) HUDSON Notice
HUDSON
DOROTHY (nee Epstein-Esposito)


Passed on January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ted, Sr. Loving mother of Ted (Sue) Jr. Dearest Grandmom of Michael (Tracy) and Matthew and "GG" of Logan and Emily. Sister of the late Lee (Gus) Rogers, Harold Epstein, Hilda (Bill) Stone, Al (Cass) Esposito, Lillian Epstein, and Evelyn (John) Weckesser. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Mary Dragon, Agnes Weikel, Catherine Esposito and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. at THE MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Streets). Funeral Home Religious Service 10:30 A.M. Burial Fernwood Cemetery. Dot's family would like to personally thank the ICU and the 5th Floor (Cath Cart) at Pennsylvania Hospital for the care they provided her with. Donations in her memory can be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -