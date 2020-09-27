Of Oakton, VA and formerly of Willow Grove, PA, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward L. Kelly Sr. and the loving mother of Anne-Marie (Duane Merrill Jr.) and Edward L. Jr. (Kami). Proud grandmother of Duane III, Jenny, Matt, and Dani Merrill; and Samantha Gutherman. Doting great-grandmother (Dot-Dot) of Micah, Charlotte, Faith, Selah, Alex and Peter Merrill. Preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Esther (Campbell) Walsh, and her brother John (Jack) Walsh. Dorothy was a 1945 graduate of Notre Dame HS Moylan PA and a 1949 graduate of Immaculata College (now University). She taught as a substitute teacher in Abington jr. high and high schools in the 1970's, and then worked as an administrator for Prudential Insurance Company, retiring in 1991. Dorothy, or "Dot" or "Dottie", as she was affectionately known,was a dedicated volunteer throughout her life. Among other activities, she volunteered for St. John of the Cross Church, Roslyn; Abington Dolphins swim team; Abington Hospital Meadowbrook Auxiliary; and was president of the Oakton VA Sunrise Residents' Council at the time of her death. She was a longtime active Sunny Willow Swim Club Board member. In recognition of her continuous service from 1950 on as the Immaculata Alumni Association Class of 1949 rep, she received the university's Alumni Medal in 2011. An energetic, vivacious extrovert, Dorothy will be remembered for her love of her children, devotion to her extended family, and her loyalty as a friend and neighbor. Known for her youthful and generous spirit, enthusiasm for Immaculata and Sunny Willow, passion for dogs, enjoyment of travelling and the Jersey shore, support for Phila. sports teams, and appreciation for all things Irish and purple. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. followed by an 11:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Road, Horsham, PA. Interment at Holy SepulchreCemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory to Immaculata University Alumni Association would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome @comcast.net