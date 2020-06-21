DOROTHY "DEE" (Tippett) KRUSCHWITZ
KRUSCHWITZ
DOROTHY "DEE" (nee Tippett)


Of Foulkeways, Gwynedd, PA, died peacefully on June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry W. Kruschwitz, Jr. Loving mother of Henry III (Barbara), Kate (Mark Weissman), David (Marie), Anna (Linda Sterthous), Nina, Sarah (Tucker Lindquist). Grandmother of Henry IV, Jonathan, Noah, and Jake. Dearest friend of Dr. Paul Roediger.
Dee was a proud New Englander, born in Concord, NH. Her early married life was in Hanover, NH, Beverly, MA, and West Newbury, MA, where her children were born. The family moved to the Lehigh Valley in the mid-1960s. Trained as a nurse, she later completed a degree in land-scape design from Temple University. She started a successful business, Superscapes, and designed many beautiful public and private garden spaces during her career. After moving to Foulkeways, she became involved in writing poetry, designing the community's monthly nature board, working in the greenhouse, and performing in several of the annual Valentine's Day shows.
Burial will be private at the Chase Street Cemetery in West Newbury, MA. The family requests donations in her memory to the Foulkeways Staff Appreciation Fund, 1120 Meetinghouse Rd, Gwynedd, PA 19436 or the Lehigh Valley Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 20827, Lehigh Valley, PA 18002-0827.

Arrs. by HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
