Died on Dec. 24, 2019, she was 98. Beloved aunt of Albert E. Hagdorn Jr., great aunt of Nicholas A. Hagdorn (Jacqui), Stephanie Bray (Robert), and Jennifer O'Rourke (Ken); great great aunt of Robert and David Bray, and Vaughn and Gayle O'Rourke. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday from 10 A.M. and Funeral Service 11 A.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 419 Huntingdon Pk, Rockledge, PA 19046. Int. Northwood Cem. Donations may be made in her memory to Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St, Phila, PA 19104 www.philarmh.org or , 3551 N Broad St, Phila, PA 19140, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
