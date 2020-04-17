The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
On April 12, 2020, Age 86. Daughter of the late Joseph and Laura Tracey; sister of the late Joseph, Thomas, Charles, William, Catherine, Virginia, Laura, Sarah and Marie. Survived by nieces, nephews grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews and a cousin. Also survived by members of her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Services and Interment private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020
