DOROTHY (Chernow) LITZ


1929 - 2020
DOROTHY (Chernow) LITZ
LITZ
DOROTHY (nee Chernow)


Passed comfortably on Friday March 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Wife of the late Jack Litz, loving mother of Marc (Allison) Litz, Barbara (Thomas) Eshelman, Gail (Bill) Rose, and Elliot (Laura) Litz. Adoring grandmother to Daniel, Ben, Sam, Aaron, Simon Josh, Rachel, Sarah, and great grandmother to Jade. Born in Philadelphia on Dec. 19, 1929. Met Jack singing their hearts out in the choir. Married on Sept. 16, 1951. Passionate about her family, encouraging to her friends, enjoyed many craft activities and always had an orange juice pop at the ready to soothe the soul. Her memory lives in us, as well as her recipes that continue to provide sustenance. Graveside service are private.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020
