Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY ACAMPORA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. (Grieco) ACAMPORA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY M. (Grieco) ACAMPORA Notice
ACAMPORA


DOROTHY M. (nee Grieco)
Age 93, of Northfield, NJ, passed away on April 3rd, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late George M. Acampora; precious daughter of the late Alice (nee Daiuta) and Michael A. Grieco, and cherished sister of the late Michael C. Grieco. Survived by her loving daughter Donna Marie Gove (Ronald C. Gove, MD). Dorothy enjoyed dressing up and going to the Casino. She was also an extraordinary custom seamstress. Due to the current situation Funeral Service and Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's name made to the Sons of Italy Charity Scholarship Fund, Care of Alex Cioffi, 118 North Nassau Avenue, NJ 08402.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -