ACAMPORA
DOROTHY M. (nee Grieco)
Age 93, of Northfield, NJ, passed away on April 3rd, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late George M. Acampora; precious daughter of the late Alice (nee Daiuta) and Michael A. Grieco, and cherished sister of the late Michael C. Grieco. Survived by her loving daughter Donna Marie Gove (Ronald C. Gove, MD). Dorothy enjoyed dressing up and going to the Casino. She was also an extraordinary custom seamstress. Due to the current situation Funeral Service and Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's name made to the Sons of Italy Charity Scholarship Fund, Care of Alex Cioffi, 118 North Nassau Avenue, NJ 08402.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020