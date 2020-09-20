Of Phila., suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, age 80. Beloved wife of Joseph W. Casee Sr. for 60 years; devoted mother and mother-in-law of Joe Jr., Tim, Chris, Greg and their spouses; caring grandmother of 10 and loving great grandmother of one; sister of Trudy Devine and Joseph Osborne. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Dorothy's Memorial Mass on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Cecilia's Church, 535 Rhawn St., Philadelphia, PA 19111. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Dorothy's memory would be greatly appreciated. To share your fondest memory please visit www.lifecelebration.com
.