1/
DOROTHY M. (nee OSBORNE) CASEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Phila., suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, age 80. Beloved wife of Joseph W. Casee Sr. for 60 years; devoted mother and mother-in-law of Joe Jr., Tim, Chris, Greg and their spouses; caring grandmother of 10 and loving great grandmother of one; sister of Trudy Devine and Joseph Osborne. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Dorothy's Memorial Mass on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Cecilia's Church, 535 Rhawn St., Philadelphia, PA 19111. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Dorothy's memory would be greatly appreciated. To share your fondest memory please visit www.lifecelebration.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. Cecilia's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved