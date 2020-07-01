DOROTHY M. CONNOR
CONNOR
DOROTHY M.
June 24, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Winifred Connor and sister of the late William J. Connor, Jr. Survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Monday, 10 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Cecilia Church at the above address would be appreciated.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Thank You.
