CONNOR
DOROTHY M.
June 24, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Winifred Connor and sister of the late William J. Connor, Jr. Survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Monday, 10 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Cecilia Church at the above address would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
DOROTHY M.
June 24, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Winifred Connor and sister of the late William J. Connor, Jr. Survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Monday, 10 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Cecilia Church at the above address would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.