MacWILLIAMS
DOROTHY "DOT"
died Friday, April 17, at Barclay Friends in West Chester, PA 12 days after testing positive for COVID-19 and 22 days after reaching her 100th birthday. She was formerly of South Philadelphia and Wenonah, NJ. She is survived by her three children, Diane MacWilliams, Bonnie Saddic (Ted), and Bruce MacWilliams (Margie), as well as seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services are postponed due to the pandemic. Memorial donations may be made to Snyder Avenue Congregational Church, 300 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148 or to Barclay Friends, 700 North Franklin Street, West Chester, PA 19380.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020