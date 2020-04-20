Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
47 Main St.
Mantua, NJ 08051-1497
(856) 468-0670
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY MacWILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY "DOT" MacWILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY "DOT" MacWILLIAMS Notice
MacWILLIAMS
DOROTHY "DOT"
died Friday, April 17, at Barclay Friends in West Chester, PA 12 days after testing positive for COVID-19 and 22 days after reaching her 100th birthday. She was formerly of South Philadelphia and Wenonah, NJ. She is survived by her three children, Diane MacWilliams, Bonnie Saddic (Ted), and Bruce MacWilliams (Margie), as well as seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services are postponed due to the pandemic. Memorial donations may be made to Snyder Avenue Congregational Church, 300 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148 or to Barclay Friends, 700 North Franklin Street, West Chester, PA 19380.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -