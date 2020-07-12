KELSODOROTHY MARIE
(nee Brennan)
Passed away on June 18, 2020 of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Spring City, PA, formerly of Germantown. Beloved wife of the late William H. Kelso, Jr., mother of Ellen Galczyk (John), and William F. Newell III, grandmother of Madison; sister of Patricia Brennan and the late Joseph C. and William J. Brennan; sister-in-law of Elaine Johnson, she had many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly. Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dorothy M. Kelso and William H. Kelso, Jr. on Saturday, July 25th, 10 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 3640 Schuylkill Road (Rt. 724), Spring City, PA 19475. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to The American Cancer Society
, 1626 Locust St., Phila. PA 19103 would be appreciated.
