Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
March 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of Andrew and Mary (nee Onderko). Dear sister of Mary Ann (Frank) Schmittinger and the late Margaret (David) Scott. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her KenCCID family. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Saturday morning 8 A.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Adalbert Church. Inter Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to KenCCID 9350 Ashton Rd. #202 Phila. PA. 19114, preferred.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020
