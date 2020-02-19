|
SUHADOLNIK
DOROTHY ROSE (Bezek)
On February 9, 2020, passed away from end stage dementia. Always with a smile and a deep sense of compassion, Dorothy brought joy to all those with whom she interacted. Dorothy was born in Pleasant Mount PA in 1924. During WWII, she was employed in an airplane factory, contributing to the war effort. She married in 1948 and had 5 children. Her primary career was as a mother and wife. Dorothy loved reading and enjoyed watching the Yankees. Yogi Berra and Eleanor Roosevelt were her heroes. Her favorite quotes were: Yogi: "When you come to a fork in the road, take it" Eleanor: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." We will carry her dreams with us.
She is survived by 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grand-children and 2 sisters. Funeral Mass Saturday Feb. 22nd, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Part the Cloud.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020