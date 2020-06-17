BOND





Of Wayne, PA died on June 11, 2020 at the age of 97. She was the wife of the late Paul N. Bond and mother of the late Susan B. Lucas and the late Judith B. Price. She is survived by her son in law Timothy Price and 5 grandchildren, Megan Lantz (Chris), Devon Kruger (Glen), Andrew Price (Alina) Eric Lucas (Tricia) and Brandon Lucas (Kelly); also survived by 8 great grand-children; her brother, Robert Smedley; and 3 nieces, Robin, Diane and Bonnie. Her Funeral Service and Burial with Military Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 North Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333.

www.chadwickmckinney.com



